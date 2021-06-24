Sept. 21, 1923 — June 21, 2021

Elma Louise Doberstein, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully at 97 years old surrounded by her family on Monday, June 21, 2021. Elma was born to Homer and Stella (Worth) Brant in Eau Claire, Michigan on Sept. 21, 1923.

Elma married Arnold Doberstein on Oct. 3, 1942, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dowagiac, Michigan. They spent 77 years together, until Arnold passed away in 2019. Elma was an avid baker who spent many hours in her kitchen providing a slice of ‘comfort’ to those she loved. Elma was a devoted wife and mother who will be remembered for her gentle spirit, kind heart and service to the members at St. John’s Lutheran Women’s Guild.

Her love for her family was only surpassed by her love for her Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her children, Rose Kelly, of Dowagiac, and Linda (John) Wanberg, of Niles; grandchildren, Pat Kelly, John (Rose) Kelly, Barb Chandler and Tanya (David) Burkowitz, Angie (Jim) Stevenot, Tim (Sherri) Wanberg; great-grandchildren, Kyle & Brenden Kelly, Timothy (Amanda) Nimtz, Katie (Jacob) Layman, Noah & Samantha Burkowitz, Skyler & Eric Wanberg, Matthew, Ben and Sam Stevenot; great-great-grandchildren, Olivia & Winter, Trevor & Keller; and many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, her parents and nine siblings.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 603 McCleary St., Dowagiac, with Pastor David Schmidt officiating. Friends may visit Friday, June 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the St. John’s Lutheran Women’s Guild. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com. The family of Elma Doberstein wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the caring staff at the Timbers of Cass County and the Caring Circle Hospice.