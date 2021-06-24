June 24, 2021

Cass County Treasurer warns of mail scam

By Staff Report

Published 1:42 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County officials are warning residents of a recent mail scam targeting homeowners.

Pictured is a sample of the scam letter. (Submitted photo)

According to Cass County Treasurer Hope Anderson, mail stating that a resident’s home warranty through the County of Cass is expiring is a scam.

Anderson said she wants to warn residents to watch out for a notice being sent to Cass County residents stating, “the property’s home warranty, secured by the County of Cass may be expiring or may have already expired.”

Cass County has never offered home warranties and is not affiliated with the company sending the mail, Anderson said. Residents should not respond to the letter.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Cass County Treasurer’s Office at (269) 445-4468. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County Treasurer warns of mail scam

Business

Biggby Coffee to open Niles location June 29

Buchanan

Buchanan celebrates past, present community members with awards banquet

Cass County

Senate adopts LaSata resolution marking July as Dark Sky Awareness Month

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short term rental discussion pending state legislation

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department announces new interim health officer

Business

Area wedding venues celebrate the end of COVID-19 event restrictions

News

Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles prepares to revive annual events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to sponsor zoo animal ‘meet and greets’

Cass County

Two arrested following Ontwa Township drug bust

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis receives NEP grants

Education

EPS to host student vaccination clinic

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Barnyard to Go event

Education

Books for Bikes program continues at Eagle Lake Elementary

Cassopolis

Former Cassopolis village trustee dies at age 85

Business

Lavender U-pick farm opens for season in Niles

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union helps the Alex Mandarino Foundation raise $35,000 for childhood cancer research

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,582 cases, 19,662 deaths

Cass County

Niles woman injured in Mason Township crash

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces plan to expand tuition-free college to 22,000 additional Michiganders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

News

Niles Township residents raise concerns about theft, dangerous intersection