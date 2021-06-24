Bonita Gibson, of Dowagiac

Sept. 19, 1946 — June 21. 2021

Bonita M. “Bonnie” Gibson, 74, of Dowagiac, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Hanson Hospice in Stevensville.

A celebration of life service will be held graveside, at noon Sunday, June 27, at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Bonnie’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to share a memory of Bonnie online may do so at clarkch.com.

Bonnie was born Sept. 19, 1946, in Dowagiac, to Paul “Bud” and Viola (Williams) Gibson. She was known as a caring and giving person and natural helper. Bonnie loved helping people and worked as a certified nurse’s aide for more than 30 years before her retirement. Bonnie was a proud Pokagon Elder and participated in all of the Elder functions. In her spare time, she loved to go shopping, dining out, and going to the movies. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Bonnie was a wonderful Christian and loved singing gospel music. She recorded numerous songs and for many years enjoyed touring with J & P Ministries.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Viola Gibson. She is survived by her siblings, Jimmy (Mattie) Gibson, Peggy (Jack) Hoebeke, and Crystal (Bill) Dorr; nieces and nephews, Valerie Yindra, Dan (Kami) DeRose, Joseph (Lynette) DeRose, Kelly (Andy) Mielke, Eric Gibson, Lisa (Scott) Reynolds, Jon (Cheryl) Gibson, Michelle (Bill Seiber) Reynolds, Jackie (Mike) Bowgren and David Dorr; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.