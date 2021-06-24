Albert Siewert, of Niles

July 13, 1937 — June 22, 2021

Albert Siewert, 83, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Indiana.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Swem Chapel and Cremation Service, 301 W. Front St., in Buchanan, with Pastor Scott Smith officiating. Friends may visit from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Portage Prairie United Methodist Church or the Buchanan Moose Lodge 449. Those wishing to share a memory of Albert online may do so at swemchapel.com.

Albert was born July 13, 1937, in Niles, to Otto & Elsie (Newsom) Siewert. He graduated from Galien High School in 1955. On Aug. 3, 1957, he married Elaine Crouch in Niles. Albert worked for Tyler Refrigeration for 43 years. He was a member of the Portage Prairie United Methodist Church for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, helping cook, watching westerns and playing softball in his younger days.

Albert is survived by his wife, Elaine Siewert; children, Linda Crocker, Mark Siewert, Karen Johnson and Matthew (Irene) Siewert; nine grandchildren, Samantha (Darrell) Vandenburg, Eric Crocker, Tyler (Christy) Crocker, Tanis Siewert, Shanna (Charlie) Jackson, Carolyne Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Preston Siewert and Patton Siewert; 14 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas (Cynthia) Siewert. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Elaine Siewert.