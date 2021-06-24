June 25, 2021

Albert Siewert, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 5:11 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

July 13, 1937 — June 22, 2021

Albert Siewert, 83, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Indiana.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Swem Chapel and Cremation Service, 301 W. Front St., in Buchanan, with Pastor Scott Smith officiating. Friends may visit from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Portage Prairie United Methodist Church or the Buchanan Moose Lodge 449. Those wishing to share a memory of Albert online may do so at swemchapel.com.

Albert was born July 13, 1937, in Niles, to Otto & Elsie (Newsom) Siewert. He graduated from Galien High School in 1955. On Aug. 3, 1957, he married Elaine Crouch in Niles. Albert worked for Tyler Refrigeration for 43 years. He was a member of the Portage Prairie United Methodist Church for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, helping cook, watching westerns and playing softball in his younger days.

Albert is survived by his wife, Elaine Siewert; children, Linda Crocker, Mark Siewert, Karen Johnson and Matthew (Irene) Siewert; nine grandchildren, Samantha (Darrell) Vandenburg, Eric Crocker, Tyler (Christy) Crocker, Tanis Siewert, Shanna (Charlie) Jackson, Carolyne Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Preston Siewert and Patton Siewert; 14 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas (Cynthia) Siewert. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Elaine Siewert.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles bar turns to GoFundMe to recover from COVID-19 losses

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,909 cases, 19,692 deaths

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College announces one year of free tuition

Cass County

Cass County Treasurer warns of mail scam

Business

Biggby Coffee to open Niles location June 29

Buchanan

Buchanan celebrates past, present community members with awards banquet

Cass County

Senate adopts LaSata resolution marking July as Dark Sky Awareness Month

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short term rental discussion pending state legislation

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department announces new interim health officer

Business

Area wedding venues celebrate the end of COVID-19 event restrictions

News

Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles prepares to revive annual events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to sponsor zoo animal ‘meet and greets’

Cass County

Two arrested following Ontwa Township drug bust

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis receives NEP grants

Education

EPS to host student vaccination clinic

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Barnyard to Go event

Education

Books for Bikes program continues at Eagle Lake Elementary

Cassopolis

Former Cassopolis village trustee dies at age 85

Business

Lavender U-pick farm opens for season in Niles

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union helps the Alex Mandarino Foundation raise $35,000 for childhood cancer research

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,582 cases, 19,662 deaths

Cass County

Niles woman injured in Mason Township crash