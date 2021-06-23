June 23, 2021

United Federal Credit Union helps the Alex Mandarino Foundation raise $35,000 for childhood cancer research

By Submitted

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union recently announced it helped The Alex Mandarino Foundation raise more than $35,000 during the ninth Annual Alex’s Duck Duck Run for childhood cancer research.

“Alex’s Duck Duck Run is an event our team is thrilled to be part of year after year,” said Jodie Kitchell, United regional market development manager. “United is dedicated to helping our members and the community where we’re needed most. The important work being done by The Alex Mandarino Foundation to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research is something our team couldn’t be prouder to support.”

After having to rework the event into a virtual race in 2020 due to COVID-19, this year’s race brought runners and walkers back to the Margaret Upton Arboretum in downtown St. Joseph, Michigan for race day. Around 500 people participated in the event on Saturday, June 19.

“We are excited the event was able to take place again in person this year so that we can continue to honor Alex’s legacy and raise funds for such an underfunded cause: childhood cancer research,” said Tony Mandarino, founder of The Alex Mandarino Foundation. “To have people come out and to do this in remembrance of Alex does our hearts good as we know he isn’t forgotten with the passage of time.”

