Philip, Skarbek first-team All-BCS soccer selections
NILES — Seniors Scotland Philip, of Buchanan, and Sydney Skarbek, of Niles, were named first-team All-BCS Athletic Conference in girls soccer.
Conference co-champion South Haven dominated the squad with five selections, while co-champion Comstock and third-place Lake Michigan Catholic and Michigan Lutheran all had three selections.
Brandywine’s Bailey Senff and Vivian Fahey, along with Niles’ Kamryn Patteron and Shelby Haboush, were honorable mention selections. Hailey Jonatzke, of Buchanan, was also an honorable mention pick.
All-BCS Soccer
First Team
Scotland Philip, Buchanan
Kayla Berg, Comstock
Lydia Kruis, Comstock
Litzy Ramirez, Comstock
Maya DeYoung-Foster, Comstock
Maggie Tidey, Lake Michigan Catholic
Hattie Latham, Lake Michigan Catholic
• Claire Jollay, Lake Michigan Catholic
Ellie Primerano, Michigan Lutheran
Autumn McCune, Michigan Lutheran
Evie Claire, Michigan Lutheran
Sydney Skarbek, Niles
Tania Villegas, South Haven
Bianca Gonzalez, South Haven
Aleenah Keh, South Haven
Daisey Thomas, South Haven
Lucy Ryan, South Haven
Honorable Mention
Jessy Siliva, Berrien Springs
Jade Kittleson, Berrien Springs
Bailey Senff, Brandywine
Vivian Fahey, Brandywine
Lily Badger, Bridgman
Olivia Tomlin, Bridgman
Hailey Jonatzke, Buchanan
Leslie Ramirez Comstock
Natalie DeYoung-Foster, Comstock
• Summer Beavers, Comstock
Yaneli Aranda, Covert
Grace Howard, Lake Michigan Catholic
Chloe Mills, Lake Michigan Catholic
Nyhila Durham, New Buffalo
Sophia DeOliveira, New Buffalo
Kesley Corkran, New Buffalo
Kamryn Patterson, Niles
Shelby Haboush, Niles
Jina Patel, South Haven
• Denotes goalkeeper
Finals Standings
Comstock 9-1
South Haven 9-1
Lake Michigan Catholic 8-1-1
Michigan Lutheran 7-2-1
Niles 6-4
New Buffalo 5-5
Bridgman 4-6
Brandywine 2-8
Berrien Springs 2-8
Buchanan 2-8
Covert 0-10
Hoover, Glavin, Ostrander named first-team all-state
NILES — A trio of area players earned first-team all-state, the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association announced over the... read more