COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,927 COVID-19 cases and 269 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,802 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,677 cases and 117 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 893,756 COVID-19 cases and 19,664 related deaths. As of Friday, 60.8 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.