Books for Bikes program continues at Eagle Lake Elementary

EDWARDSBURG — This school year, 10 Edwardsburg students read their way to a new set of wheels.

This spring, the Edwardsburg St. Peters Masonic Lodge and Circle Federal Credit Union sponsored a Books for Bikes contest to promote reading at Eagle Lake Elementary.

For the program, third-grade students read and reflected on 10 books for each entry into the contest. A drawing for winners was hosted at the end of the school year. St. Peters Masonic Lodge provided 10 bikes for the contest. Bike helmets for the winners and small prizes for all students in third grade were supplied by the Circle Federal Credit Union, and Brothers Bakery gave each participant a donut at the finale.

Edwardsburg Public Schools officials congratulated all participating readers.

The Masonic Lodge has served the Edwardsburg community for more than 150 years. The Books for Bikes program was initiated six years ago in memory of Marcia Barrs-Parrish, mother of Past Master Robert Parrish.

Robert Parrish said her efforts instilled a love of reading, which the program hopes to pass on.

