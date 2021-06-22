June 22, 2021

Wendell L. Reed, of Decatur

By Submitted

Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

June 26, 1939 — June 19, 2021

Wendell L. Reed, 81, of Decatur, passed away after a lengthy illness, surrounded by family at his home on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Wendell was born June 26, 1939, in Stannards, New York, to Harry and Phyllis Reed. He and his family moved to Michigan when he was a young child. He began his schooling at Lee School in Decatur and he graduated from Decatur High School Class of 1957. He served in the United States Army and he was honorably discharged in 1964. After his military service, he made a career in law enforcement, working for the Dowagiac Police Dept., Niles Township Police Dept., and Seven Trees Security until his retirement in 2011. He was an avid NASCAR fan, he loved hunting and being outdoors, and in his later years, enjoyed wood working in his shop.

Wendell is survived by his wife, Christine; his sister, Marilyn (Marvin) Christensen; his step-sons, Kyle (Jamie) Mead and Kevin (Ashley) Mead; his daughters, Tracy and Terri Reed; seven step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Brodie.

He was preceded in death by infant twin sons, David and Douglas; his brother, John Monroe; his sister, Bonnie Jean Lane; and his parents.

Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of SW Michigan, hospiceswmi.org. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at newellchapel.com.

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,582 cases, 19,662 deaths

Cass County

Niles woman injured in Mason Township crash

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces plan to expand tuition-free college to 22,000 additional Michiganders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

News

Niles Township residents raise concerns about theft, dangerous intersection

News

PHOTO STORY: Work on downtown Niles mural begins

Cass County

Cass County Courts restart jury trials, reopen building

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School Esports team finishes successful inaugural season

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library branches host tie-dye workshops

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 16-20

News

Niles police searching for information in June 13 shooting

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,491 cases, 19,647 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis residents host Juneteenth event at Clisbee Park

Berrien County

I&M provides update on power outages

Dowagiac

Dowagiac natives return from out of state to host Juneteenth event

News

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church partners to host inaugural Juneteenth festival

Berrien County

Indiana man sentenced to 180 days for stealing catalytic converters

Berrien County

Homeless man gets jail time for assaulting police officer

Berrien County

Some southwest Michigan residents still without power, cleaning up damage following Sunday storm

Berrien County

SMC, LMC among nine community colleges to receive state grants for students enrolled in Futures for Frontliners, Michigan Reconnect programs

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan sees severe storms overnight

News

Niles Police Logs: June 10-15

Cass County

Aircraft crash sends Indiana man to hospital

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man ejected from vehicle in Howard Township