Volunteers needed for Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos are seeking 220 volunteers for the 2021 Four Winds Invitational.

Volunteers are needed for morning, afternoon and evening shifts for all three days of the tournament, which will take place from Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15 at the South Bend Country Club.

The Four Winds Invitational is part of the Symetra Tour — Road to the LPGA.

Volunteers are needed to fill the following roles: caddies, cart and shuttle drivers, driving range assistants, food and beverage servers, marshals, spotters, scorers, parking and building attendants, and standard bearers. All selected volunteers must be at least 16 years of age prior to July 30, and will receive a Four Winds Invitational polo shirt, hat and a $25 Four Winds gift card for their services. Nine-plus hours of service are required.

Two meals and beverages will also be provided to volunteers on each day of service. Volunteers are required to pay a $25 fee prior to July 30.

For questions regarding volunteer opportunities, contact Greg Helmkamp, of the South Bend Country Club, at (574) 282-2527 or greg@southbendcc.com. More information and the volunteer application can be found at fourwindsinvitational.com/volunteer.