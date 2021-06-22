Sandra Conrad, of Dowagiac

Aug. 30, 1949 — June 19, 2021

Sandra Conrad, 71, of Dowagiac, passed away at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Sandra was born on Aug. 30, 1949, to the late Gordon and Evelyn (Tinker) Myrkle in Van Buren County, Michigan. After graduating from high school Sandra went on to attend Western Michigan University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. On July 31, 1971, Sandra wed Larry Conrad and together they had two children, Andrew and Kristie.

Sandra was a substitute teacher for the Dowagiac Union School district for many years but her main job in life was being a homemaker. She loved to knit, sew and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Evelyn Myrkle.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Larry Conrad, of Dowagiac; children, Andrew (Annie) Conrad, of Niles, and Kristie (Andrew) Lootens, of Texas City, Texas; and three grandchildren.

Sandra’s family will be remembering her with a celebration of life at a later date where they will celebrate Sandra’s wonderful life and share their lifetime of memories.

