Niles police searching for information in June 13 shooting

NILES — Niles police are searching for information regarding a shooting that took place June 13 within city limits.

According to Niles Police Captain Kevin Kosten, police were called to the 700 block of Poplar Street in the city of Niles around 2 p.m. June 13 on reports of shots fired. After officers arrived on scene, they received a call from the hospital reporting an 18-year-old male victim had sustained two non-life-threatening bullet wounds.

At this time, no arrests have been made, though Kosten said police have identified a suspect in the case. Kosten said police have not received much cooperation in the case and encouraged the public to reach out to police with any information.

“We are looking for any information that might help us in our investigation,” Kosten said.

Residents can contact detectives at (269) 683-4040.