Indiana man sentenced to 180 days for stealing catalytic converters

In Berrien County Court Monday, a man involved in the theft of catalytic converters was sentenced to jail.

Nathan Gene Alsup, 48, of Indiana, pleaded guilty to larceny $200 to $1,000 and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for two days already served. He must pay $125 in fines and costs as well as $2,195.92 in restitution to Lowe’s and State Farm Insurance.

The incident occurred Dec. 31, 2020. He was originally charged with a felony larceny charge and also faces charges in Indiana.

Defense attorney Lanny Fisher noted that Alsup has cooperated with authorities to help break a catalytic converter theft ring in Indiana. “Through his cooperation, they got a break in the Indiana case and they were able to stop the thefts,” Fisher said.

While Fisher asked for no additional jail so Alsup can handle his Indiana matters, Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock had a different view. He noted that Alsup has 13 prior felony convictions and a total of 19 prior theft-related convictions as an adult plus shoplifting and other charges in his juvenile record.

“It doesn’t surprise me that you say you’re tired and done with this way of life,” the judge said. “You’re into your 40s and you have a history like this.”

“I will give you some credit for finally exercising the judgment to do the right thing,” he added. “You’re finally taking responsibility and making sure that others are brought into the system. You don’t deserve special treatment for that, you’re doing what a good citizen would do. Your special treatment is that you got a plea reduction.”

Also Monday:

Zackery Dawson Thain, 22, pleaded guilty to third-degree fleeing and eluding police and resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to two years’ probation in the Swift & Sure Sanctions Program, 90 days in jail with credit for 55 days served and $658 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred April 28 and also involved damage to property in addition to fleeing and obstructing police.

“What I did was wrong, I apologize for it,” Thain said. “I wish to proceed with better intentions in my life from here on out. I think felony probation would be good and give me stricter guidance in my life.”

“When you’re already at 40 in your prior record variable at your age of 22, it’s a reflection that you haven’t made very good choices with your life,” Judge Schrock said. “You’re one tick away from a prison sanction. You could go to prison today on these charges.”

Justin Michael Cabanaw pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and was sentenced to two years’ probation, completion of the Twin County Probation Program, 45 days in jail with credit for one day served, 180 days tether after his release and $598 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Feb. 14.

Robert John Chapman pleaded guilty to larceny from a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property $200 to $1,000 and was sentenced to two years’ probation on the larceny charge, credit for four days served and $658 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Dec. 27, 2020.

Michael Tremaine Diggs, 36, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to credit for 49 days already served and $198 in fines and costs. The incident occurred March 31 in Niles.

Jonathan David Hennessee, 32, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and receiving stolen property $200 to $1,000 and was sentenced to credit for 77 days served and $248 in fines and costs. The incident Nov. 7, 2020, in Berrien Springs. He is also facing charges in Porter County, Indiana.