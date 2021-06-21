June 22, 2021

Homeless man gets jail time for assaulting police officer

By Debra Haight

Published 12:25 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

NILES — A homeless man will be heading to jail following an April incident.

Shane Allen Monroe, 26, homeless, pleaded no contest to resisting and obstructing police causing injury and was sentenced to 120 days with credit for 54 days already served. He must pay $398 in fines, costs and restitution.

The incident occurred April 29 in the city of Niles.

Defense attorney Scott Sanford noted that Monroe was homeless and had been told by police that he could not sleep outside or on a bench. He went inside a structure and then struck out at police when they woke him up, and he was disoriented.

Monroe’s past record includes a prison term from March 14, 2016, convictions for felonious assault and possession of a firearm by a felony, a prison term from a Feb. 16, 2016 conviction for possession of analogues and an Oct. 12, 2020 sentence for larceny in a building, all in Berrien County.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

PHOTO STORY: Work on downtown Niles mural begins

Cass County

Cass County Courts restart jury trials, reopen building

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School Esports team finishes successful inaugural season

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library branches host tie-dye workshops

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 16-20

News

Niles police searching for information in June 13 shooting

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,491 cases, 19,647 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis residents host Juneteenth event at Clisbee Park

Berrien County

I&M provides update on power outages

Dowagiac

Dowagiac natives return from out of state to host Juneteenth event

News

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church partners to host inaugural Juneteenth festival

Berrien County

Indiana man sentenced to 180 days for stealing catalytic converters

Berrien County

Homeless man gets jail time for assaulting police officer

Berrien County

Some southwest Michigan residents still without power, cleaning up damage following Sunday storm

Berrien County

SMC, LMC among nine community colleges to receive state grants for students enrolled in Futures for Frontliners, Michigan Reconnect programs

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan sees severe storms overnight

News

Niles Police Logs: June 10-15

Cass County

Aircraft crash sends Indiana man to hospital

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man ejected from vehicle in Howard Township

Berrien County

Michigan stepping up speed enforcement during regional traffic safety campaign

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg man sentenced to Adult Treatment Court following home invasion

Dowagiac

Benton Harbor man gets jail for role in Dowagiac fight

Cass County

Man involved in Dowagiac murder sentenced to 26-50 years in prison

Cassopolis

Community members speak out against ‘culture of bullying’ at Cassopolis Public Schools