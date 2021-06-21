June 22, 2021

Geraldine Norwood Sims, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 3:40 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

Feb. 12, 1936 — June 16, 2021

Geraldine Norwood Sims, 85, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Her life began Feb. 12, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest of eleven children of Jake Sr. and Ora Tunstall.

Geraldine accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age and attended various churches throughout her life. She wouldn’t allow anyone or anything to shackle her from achieving her goals serving her community and living a purpose driven life. Geraldine was the life of the party and never met a stranger. She cherished each moment spent with family and friends.

Geraldine was born and raised in Chicago. She attended Roosevelt University. She went on to wear many hats throughout her life, including Block Club President, Real Estate Agent, City of Chicago Board of Health, President of AFSCME Local, Cook County Board of Review, Co-Director of Women United to Save Our Families. She was a founding member and organized the Red Hat Sapphire Divas Chapter in Chicago. She moved to Cassopolis, Michigan in 2005, where she was elected to serve as Village Council Trustee from 2011 until 2020.

Geraldine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Thomas, of Hazel Crest, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Annette (Claude) Hilliard, of Chicago; five grandchildren, Sonya Sims-Hilliard, of Chicago, Illinois, Shantell (Robert Slaughter) Sims-Hilliard, of Nashville, Tennessee, Erica (Steven) Thomas of West Memphis, Arkansas, Brian Thomas of Hazel Crest, Illinois, Phillip Thomas Sims II, of South Bend, Indiana; 10 great-grandchildren, Raven Wiley, Vontrell Hughes, Ciara Bell, D’Mario Thomas, Makayla Lumas, Jaslyn Lumas, Rashod Slaughter, Bryce Thomas, Baji Thomas, Phillip Thomas Sims III; four great great grandchildren; sister in law, Barbara Tunstall of California; niece, Joyce Johnson of Chicago, Illinois; favorite nephew and caregiver, Anthony Johnson of Chicago, Illinois; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Norwood; her second husband, Tommy Sims, Jr.; one son, Phillip Thomas Sims, Sr.; three sisters; and seven brothers.

Family and friends will gather Friday, June 25, 2021, at noon in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

