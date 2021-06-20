June 21, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Buchanan falls to Richmond in Division 3 title game

By Kelly Sweeney

Published 11:13 am Sunday, June 20, 2021

EAST LANSING — A pair of bloom hits in a four-run sixth inning helped No. 4-ranked Richmond rally to beat Buchanan 2-1 in the Division 3 softball state championship at Secchia Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University Saturday night.

The Bucks (36-5) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and were trying to make it stand up when the Blue Devils put together one big inning to pull out the title. A bloop single to left and a bloop single to right drove in the tying and winning runs.

Buchanan made history Saturday as it played in its first state championship game. The Bucks reached the Final Four for the second time in school history. Buchanan was also a finalist in 2006.

