Edwardsburg man sentenced to Adult Treatment Court following home invasion

CASSOPOLIS — Friday in Cass County Court, an Edwardsburg man was sentenced to Adult Treatment Court after pleading guilty to home invasion.

Shane Ledale Sanders, 37, of M 62 in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree home invasion and was sentenced to three years’ probation, credit for 84 days served and $1,608 in fines and costs. He must complete the Twin County Probation Program and Adult Treatment Court.

He also pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was sentenced to credit for time served, 84 days, and $425 in fines and costs.

The home invasion incident occurred May 24, 2020, when he broke into a home in the 68000 block of M-62 in Edwardsburg. The previous day, police were called to Sanders’ home, also in the 68000 block of M-62, where a woman said he had assaulted her, knocked her down and hit her.

Judge Herman said Sanders faces a minimum of a year in jail if he is unsuccessful in completing the Adult Treatment Court program. He said Sanders has used meth for seven years and cocaine for more than 15 years. “

“Hopefully you will appreciate the program and engage in it,” he said. “If you don’t, my hands are tied.”

In other sentencings:

• William Allen Lintz, 37, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to third offense drunk driving and was sentenced to three years’ probation, 90 days alcohol monitoring tether, 480 hours community service and $2,908.10 in fines, costs and restitution. The incident occurred Jan. 17 in Ontwa Township. His blood alcohol level was .186, more than twice the legal limit.

• Douglas Eric Fisher, 56, of Pokagon Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to attempted assault (strangulation) with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and was sentenced to two years’ probation, $2,048 in fines and costs and credit for 47 days served. The incident occurred Dec. 21 and Dec. 29, 2020, in Dowagiac.