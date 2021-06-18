June 18, 2021

Cass County commissioners approve sidewalk leveling, cleaning contract

By Sarah Culton

Published 10:02 am Friday, June 18, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass Count Board of Commissioners attended to several items of routine business this week.

Thursday, the board met for its regularly scheduled meeting. On the agenda were two contracts for maintenance within the county.

First of the docket was a motion to approve a contract with Ayers Basement Systems for sidewalk leveling at all county buildings at a cost not to exceed $11.623. The project will be paid out of the Capital Project Fund.

According to a letter submitted by Facilities Director David Dickey, the county sent requests for proposals to three companies for the project. Ayers Basement Systems was the only company to provide a quote.

“Over time, there are areas that have settled and others have heaved, causing multiple trip hazards,’ Dickey said. “Concrete leveling is less expensive than removal and replacement.”

The motion was passed unanimously.

Next up was a motion to approve a cleaning contract with The Cleanest Company LLC for a two-year contract starting Thursday. The agreement comes at the cost of $10,095 per month. According to a letter from Dickey, the contract covers cleaning at central dispatch, the county building, the fitness center, the Law and Courts Building, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control. The contract begins June 21 and will be in effect until June 17, 2022.

The motion passed unanimously, with Commissioner Ryan Laylin abstaining due to a personal connection to the company.

Also Thursday, the board voted to approve a resolution to adopt and implement a 2021 classification and compensation study. The resolution was adopted 6-1, with Commissioner Robert Benjamin voting against.

According to the resolution, the board authorized a classification and compensation study to review and update county position descriptions and classifications. In June 2019, the effort was transferred to the county as the original consultant lost key personnel and was sold. According to the resolution, undertaking the study internally saved the county more than $30,000.

The study results voted on Thursday result from an agreement of a committee comprised of the county administrator, courts administrator, finance director, county treasurer, chief judge, county clerk, county prosecutor, sheriff and the board of commissioners.

“The evaluation criteria are based on a vacant position,” said County Administrator Jeff Carmen. “If someone leaves and there is a vacancy, what are the qualifications to fill that position? They are not the qualifications of someone who is already holding that position who may have worked with the county for 25 years.”

While some county employees will see changes in their employment classifications due to the study, Carmen said most changes are upward mobility. Finance Director Becky Moore clarified that no employees are taking a pay cut due to the study.

“This is not about a cost of living adjustment. It’s not about performance bonuses. It’s not about a negotiated increase,” Carmen said. ‘It’s about the horizon of all the positions. … This is a living document that requires constant vigilance.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Community members speak out against ‘culture of bullying’ at Cassopolis Public Schools

Cass County

Cass County commissioners approve sidewalk leveling, cleaning contract

Dowagiac

Community rebuilds Little Free Library dedicated to late sister following vandalism incidents

News

Niles bicycle shop to host Pride Ride

Buchanan

Berrien Springs woman dies when vehicle collides with semi in Buchanan

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to resume in-person meetings July 1

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,002 cases, 19,598 deaths

Cass County

Dowagiac man, daughter injured in Newberg Township crash

Berrien County

Michigan 4-H eliminates participation fee

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces new Jobs NOW hotline

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces state will open to full capacity on June 22

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department to host corn and sausage roast fundraiser

Cass County

Cass County Tractor Pullers to host fundraiser for cancer patients

Berrien County

Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health take first step toward creating new health system

Cassopolis

Local law enforcement hosts Bike with a Cop event in Cassopolis

Cass County

As residents begin summer construction projects, county urges them to take preventative steps against erosion

News

Local EAA chapter to host 34th pancake breakfast fly-in

News

Monday night music coming to The NODE

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 892,830 cases, 19,578 deaths

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon tying ceremony for Diva’s Fashion and More

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 11-16

Edwardsburg

May, M-62 intersection to get new design

News

Niles history mural coming to downtown parking lot

Dowagiac

Lyons Reading Fund donates more than 400 books to Dowagiac Middle School students