June 18, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Division 3 Semifinals

By Scott Novak

Published 10:09 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

EAST LANSING — A two-run top half of the first inning was enough for the University of Liggett to defeat N0. 1-ranked Buchanan 2-0 in the Division 3 State Semifinals at Michigan State University Thursday.

The loss ended Buchanan’s state title run. The Bucks, who were making their first Final Four appearance since 2015, were held to just two hits.

Buchanan finishes the year 34-3.

