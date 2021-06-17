June 18, 2021

Michigan Works! announces new Jobs NOW hotline

By Submitted

Published 2:48 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announced Thursday the start of the Jobs NOW hotline, a hotline designed to get individuals connected to local employers during a single phone call.

With thousands of jobs open across southwest Michigan, the Jobs NOW hotline is a call to action to get employers and employees connected.

“Lot of factors have led to a labor market shortage coming out of the pandemic,” said Lily Brewer, Executive Director of Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren.  “When is the best time to get back in the labor market? That time is now, when workers will have lots of choices and opportunities.  If you wait, that job may be gone or filled by another candidate.  As you study labor market data historically, we have found that the longer someone waits to get back into the labor market, the more difficult it will be.”

Interested job seekers in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties call the Jobs NOW hotline (866) 604-JOBS (5627) and get connected to the team at Michigan Works! to talk through experience, education, interests, and what type of work they are looking for. The Michigan Works! team then connects the candidate to a local employer in their desired industry and location to determine if the candidate is a good fit for the employer.

“Our team is here to help individuals get back to work. This hotline has been specifically designed to be an efficient way for individuals to find work and for employers to find the best fit for their company,” Brewer said.“While nothing can replace in-person hiring, this will be a great way for employers to find talent and for our local job seekers to find work at the click of a button.”

The Jobs NOW hotline will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Employers looking to be involved with the Jobs NOW hotline at no cost should contact Berrien County Business Account Manager Paul Brohman at BrohmanP@miworks.org or Cass and Van Buren County Business Account Manager, Mark O’Reilly at  OreillyM@miworks.org.

For immediate service, individuals are encouraged to visit their local Michigan Works! Service center. For virtual options or to schedule an appointment with Michigan Works!, visit miworks.org or call (269) 927-1799.

