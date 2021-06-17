Harold “Lee” Ponsler, of Vandalia

Dec. 6, 1943 — June 12, 2021

Harold “Lee” Ponsler, 77, of Vandalia, died peacefully Saturday, June 12, 2021, in his home.

His life began Dec. 6, 1943, in Columbus, Indiana the oldest child born to Henry and Freida Ponsler. After his mother passed when he was young, his father remarried Betty Ponsler, who became his mother.

He married Martha L. Badger June 21, 1969, in South Bend, Indiana.

Lee cherished and was proud of his kids and grandchildren; his family was his greatest joy. He enjoyed playing billiards and golfing. He was an accomplished public speaker and dabbled in sleight of hand magic.

Lee will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha L. Ponsler, of Vandalia; two daughters, Michelle (Dan) Sine, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Lori (Amber Farmer) Ponsler, of Osceola, Indiana; one son, Christopher (Kelly) Ponsler Fishers, Indiana; four grandchildren, Kyle, Katie, Shane, Ace and one on the way; three sisters, Harriet (Blair) Prigg of Indiana, Barbara Roberts of Dale, Indiana, Martha Ponsler of Indiana; three brothers, David (Sandee) Ponsler Gaston, Indiana, Mark (Annamarie) Ponsler of Florida, Paul (Kelly) Ponsler of Anderson, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.