COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,002 cases, 19,598 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,910 COVID-19 cases and 270 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,669 cases and 117 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 893,002 COVID-19 cases and 19,598 related deaths.
