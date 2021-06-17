Cass County Tractor Pullers to host fundraiser for cancer patients

CASSOPOLIS — Later this month, a line of tractors will parade through Cass County for a good cause.

The Cass County Tractor Pullers will host a fundraiser to benefit Cass County Cancer Service. The event will take place June 26, starting at the Cass County Fairgrounds, 590 N. O’Keefe St., Cassopolis. Taking off around noon, the procession of tractors will go for a ride around the county before returning for a meal consisting of hotdogs and hamburgers. The ride comes one day before the group’s annual tractor pull, also at the fairgrounds.

Event organizer Tom Florea said anyone is welcome to attend and ride along. The event will also have buggies for those who want to ride along but do not have a tractor.

“I just hope everyone who comes has a good time,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing.”

Cass County Cancer Service is a nonprofit that aids cancer patients in gas cards for patients, helping with paying utility bills or even just emotional support. The service also provides hospital equipment, including beds, wheelchairs, walkers and more. The only qualification for cancer patients to receive assistance from the service is they must live in Cass County.

“Every cent stays here in the county, and that is what I really like about [Cass County Cancer Service],” Florea said. “Everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer, so I want to do everything I can to help.”

Florea has already raised $5,000 ahead of the event. In total, he hopes to exceed the amount he raised during the Tractor Pullers’ last Cancer Service fundraiser, which was more than $15,000.

Having raised $15,000 during an event hosted at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Florea is hopeful he will be able to exceed that amount now that many restrictions have been lifted.

“I don’t want to put a number on just yet,” Florea said with a laugh. “I know everyone was shocked by how much we raised last time, so I’m really hoping we can beat that.”

Before the procession takes off on June 26, Florea is already thinking about more fundraisers he can host to support Cass County Cancer Service.

“I really want to work on this cancer fundraiser and see if I can’t make it bigger and bigger and bigger,” Florea said.

For more information, contact Florea at (269) 228-0283.