Berrien Springs woman dies when vehicle collides with semi in Buchanan
BUCHANAN — A Berrien Springs woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in collided with a parked semi-truck Thursday afternoon, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred with a 2017 Mazda CX5 rear-ended a semi-truck parked on the side of Rangeline Road. The truck driver, a 62-year-old Buchanan man, had pulled over and put the vehicle’s flashers on.
The driver of the Mazda, a 33-year-old Berrien Springs man, was traveling south when he ran into the truck, which was hauling fertilizer. His passenger, a 32-year-old woman from Berrien Springs, died at the scene.
Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Berrien County Board of Commissioners to resume in-person meetings July 1
BERRIEN COUNTY – The Berrien County Board of Commissioners is looking forward into fiscal year 2022 for the county courts... read more