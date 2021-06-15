PHOTO GALLERY: Buchanan advances to Division 3 state semifinals

GRAND RAPIDS — Unranked Buchanan rode roughshod over No. 5-ranked Central Montcalm in the Division 3 state quarterfinals at Cornerstone University Tuesday.

The Bucks (35-4) scored early and often in routing the Green Hornets 11-2 to advance to Friday’s 3 p.m. semifinal game at Michigan State University against Standish-Sterling.

Buchanan cranked out 17 hits, including a two-run home run by freshman Hannah Herman, a home run by Hailee Kara and doubles from Alea Fisher, Kara and Hannah Tompkins.

Senior pitcher Sophia Lozmack was solid in the circle again for the Bucks as she allowed two runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks.