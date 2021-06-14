June 14, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Elks celebrate Flag Day

By Submitted

Published 12:35 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

DOWAGIAC — One local organization celebrated a holiday honoring the American Flag.

Friday, the Dowagiac Elks hosted a ceremony to celebrate Flag Day. The holiday is celebrated each year on June 14 to celebrate the day Congress commemorated Betsy Ross’ creation of the Stars and Stripes as the American flag.

In 1908, Elks USA provided for the annual nationwide observance of Flag Day, making it mandatory for all local lodges. The holiday was established in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson, but the day was not declared until 1949 by President Harry Truman, himself an Elks member.

