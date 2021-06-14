June 14, 2021

Niles Police Log: June 2-9





June 2

1:04 a.m. – S. Third, violation of controlled substance act

3:11 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

3:12 a.m. – Howard/N. Ninth, fire-structure

3:22 a.m. – 400 block Marmont, alarm-burglary/others

4:20 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle

5:31 a.m. – 600 block Platt, breaking and entering

8:19 a.m. – S. 17th/Tyler, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:21 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, traffic stop

10:49 a.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

11:43 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

12:10 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, noise

12:15 p.m. – 500 block Cass, larceny

12:43 p.m. – 200 block E. Main, larceny

12:57 p.m. – N. 12th/Cass, traffic stop

4:01 p.m. – N. Second/E. Main, property destruction accident

4:10 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

4:35 p.m. – 500 block W. Main, found property

5:38 p.m. – 1300 Ferry, malicious destruction of property

6:22 p.m. – 400 N. Second, larceny

7:46 p.m. – N. Second/Ferry, traffic stop

8:29 p.m. – 2000 block N. Fifth, traffic stop

8:55 p.m. – 700 S. 11th, suspicious situation

9:49 p.m. – 1100 block N. 16th, suspicious situation

9:55 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, noise

 

June 3

12:12 a.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, domestic violence

4:25 a.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop

4:41 a.m. -300 block Woodruff, alarm-burglary/others

5:09 a.m. – Lake/N. 11th, traffic stop

9:46 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unwanted person

10:16 a.m. – 700 block Oak, public peace/harassment

11:10 a.m. – N. 17th/Sycamore, traffic stop

11:18 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

12:47 p.m. – 500 block Woodrufff, obstruction of justice/warrant

1:16p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

1:52 p.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

2:37 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

3:22 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

4:04 p.m. – S. Fourth/Hickory, fireworks

5:25 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:22 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:07 p.m. – 1300 block Silverbrook, disturbance

7:31 p.m. – Silverbrook/E. Main, property destruction accident

9:17 p.m. – 100 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others

10:32 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

10:51 p.m. – 1600 block Cherry, suspicious person

11:07 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

 

June 4

2:53 a.m. – E. Main/Cherry, traffic stop

4:55 a.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

8:58 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

9:04 a.m. – 1500 block Clarendon, malicious destruction of property

9:37 a.m. – 1100 block Howard, suspicious situation

9:43 a.m. – N. Seventh/Howard, motor vehicle theft

10:05 a.m. – 300 block N. 17th, weapons

11:09 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, VIN inspection

11:17 a.m. – 200 block S. St. Joseph, trespass

12 p.m. – 1500 block Cherry, attempt to locate

12:27 p.m. – 500 block N. Fifth, civil dispute

12:42 p.m. – 900 block N. Fourth, larceny

1:57 p.m. – W. Main/N. State, traffic stop

3:26 p.m. – 700 block Brown, larceny

3:43 p.m. – Michigan/S. Third, traffic stop

4:52 p.m. – S. Fourth, unwanted person

5:21 p.m. – S. Ninth/Cherry, traffic stop

5:36 p.m. – 1500 block Clarendon, harassment

6:02 p.m. – N. Lincoln, larceny

6:31 p.m. – Broadway/N. Second, suspicious situation

6:58 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

7:17 p.m. – N. Lincoln/First, traffic stop

7:44 p.m. – Union/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

8 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop

8:26 p.m. – 1600 block Michigan, assault and battery

9:16 p.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop

9:50 p.m. – S. Third/Michigan, traffic stop

10:02 p.m. – S. Third, traffic stop

10:55 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, missing person

11:54 p.m. – 800 block S. 13th, suspicious vehicle

 

June 5

12:05 a.m. – Wayne/N. 14th, traffic stop

12:06 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, unwanted person

12:12 a.m. – 1100 block Regent, suspicious situation

12:46 a.m. – 700 block Oak, animal

1:49 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, noise

2:16 a.m. – Union/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

2:21 a.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

2:27 a.m. – 400 block W. Main, alarm-burglary/others

2:31 a.m. – N. Fourth/Broadway, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

4:49 a.m. – Broadway/N. Fourth, traffic stop

6:43 a.m. – N. Fifth/Bruce, traffic stop

7:19 a.m. – Lake/N. 12th, traffic stop

8:03 a.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

8:19 a.m. – N. 10th/Howard, traffic stop

8:53 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, traffic stop

9:45 a.m. – 1100 block N. Front, abandoned vehicle

10:21 a.m. – 13th/Eastlake, animal

12:58 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, traffic stop

1:16 p.m. – N. Fourth/Broadway, traffic stop

1:28 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

3 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

3:19 p.m. – N. 13th/Cedar, traffic stop

3:20 p.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

4:45 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

5:14 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant

6:15 p.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

7:33 p.m. – Cass/N. Front, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

8:20 p.m. – N. Seventh/Vine, traffic stop

9:07 p.m. – 700 block Platt, found property

9:20 p.m. – E. Main/Michigan, traffics top

9:47 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, traffics top

10:23 p.m. – S. 13th/Hickory, traffic stop

10:39 p.m. – S. 11th/Maple, traffics stop

11:02 p.m. – Union/N. Barrett, traffic stop

11:03 p.m. – S. Third/Bond, traffic stop

11:20 p.m. – Wayne/N. Seventh, traffic stop

11:33 p.m. – Grant/N. St. Joseph, traffic stop

11:41 p.m. – S. Third, traffic stop

11:44 p.m. – 500 block S. Fifth, noise

 

June 6

1:18 a.m. – Grant/N. St. Joseph, traffic stop

1:25 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

2:29 a.m. – 1600 block Huron, animal

2:33 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, suspicious person

2:46 a.m. – 1300 block Bon, suspicious person

2:54 a.m. – Sycamore, suspicious person

3:18 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop

6:20 a.m. – 1600 block Lake, malicious destruction of property

6:22 a.m. – 600 block Howard, larceny

6:45 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

8:36 a.m. – 100 block French, littering

10:58 a.m. – N. Eighth/Lake, traffic stop

11:41 a.m. – 200 block N. 14th, larceny

1:41 p.m. – 300 block Broadway, missing person

1:51 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, trespass

1:55 p.m. – 400 block S. Fourth, missing person

2:20 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

3:30 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

3:58 p.m. – 1100 block Marion, traffic stop

4:37 p.m. – N. Fifth/Arnold, traffic stop

6:23 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unwanted person

6:48 p.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic

6:52 p.m. – N. Ninth/Regent, traffic stop

7:13 p.m. – N. Front/Cass, suspicious person

7:15 p.m. – N. Sixth/Ferry, suspicious person

7:29 p.m. – N. Front/Cass, traffic stop

7:36 p.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop

7:41 p.m. – 1500 block N. 12th, disturbance

7:45 p.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, attempt to locate

7:51 p.m. – N. Ninth/Cass, traffic stop

7:53 p.m. – E. Main, threat

7:54 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, obstruction of justice/warrant

8:59 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, transport

8:07 p.m. – E. Main, suspicious person

10:55 p.m. – N. 14th/Lake, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:34 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

June 7

1:23 a.m. – 300 block N. Fifth, assault and battery

6:08 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:16 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, fraud

8:27 a.m. – S. Third, malicious destruction of property

12:47 p.m. – N. Second/Broadway, property destruction accident

1:08 p.m. – 1400 block Eagle, disturbance

1:53 p.m. – 400 block E. Main, malicious destruction of property

5:55 p.m. – N. Front/Sycamore, traffic stop

5:58 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:12 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:37 p.m. – 700 block Oak, suspicious situation

7:56 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, suspicious situation

8:54 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

9:13 p.m. – 1400 block N. Fifth, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:31 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, hit and run/operating while intoxicatd/driving while license suspended

10:19 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, noise

10:33 p.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, weapons offense

10:36 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, noise

 

June 8

2:35 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unwanted person

4:40 a.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

5:58 a.m. – 600 block Platt, unwanted person

7:45 a.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, assault and battery

9:12 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:28 a.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

11:25 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:41 a.m. – Tyler, malicious destruction of property

12:22 p.m. – S. 17th/Miller, traffic stop

12:42 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, traffic stop

12:46 p.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

1:02 p.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

1:02 p.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic stop

1:18 p.m. – Oak/S. 19th, traffic stop

1:18 p.m. – 700 block Regent, suspicious person

1:52 p.m. – 1600 block Cass, fraud

2:04 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

2:20 p.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic stop

3:45 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic stop

3:52 p.m. – N. Seventh, larceny

4:16 p.m. – N. Second/Wayne, traffic stop

4:32 p.m. – N. Front/E. Main, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

5:32 p.m. – 1200 block Bybee, larceny

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:40 p.m. – S. 15th/Inner, traffic stop

6:59 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop

7:31 p.m. – River/Phoenix, traffic stop

7:34 p.m. – 1400 block Merrifield, assault and battery

7:35 p.m. – N. Front/Wayne, traffic stop

8:47 p.m. – N. 11th/Broadway, traffic stop

9:49 p.m. – 200 block N. 11th, suspicious situation

10:37 p.m. – 1500 block Cherry, noise

10:49 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, disturbance

11:22 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop

 

June 9

1:38 a.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic

4:04 a.m. – E. Main/N. Seventh, traffic stop

4:38 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

6:50 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, abandoned vehicle

7:23 a.m. – Oak/S. 13th, traffic stop

7:53 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, traffic stop

8:03 a.m. – Wayne/N. 11th, traffic stop

8:07 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, traffic stop

8:16 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, traffic stop

8:30 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, traffic stop

8:46 a.m. – 1200 block N. Front, traffic stop

9:58 a.m. – 500 block Cass, animal

10:35 a.m. – 500 block Dey, traffic stop

11:02 a.m. – 200 block Cass, larceny

11:40 a.m. – N. Fifth/Pucker, traffic stop

12:18 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, found property

12:34 p.m. – 1300 block Sheridan, larceny

1:55 p.m. – 500 block Cedar, assault and battery

2:40 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, VIN inspection

3:02 p.m. – 300 block N. Fifth, assault and battery

4:42 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, missing person

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:35 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, assault and battery

8:15 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, weapons

9:06 p.m. – 1600 block Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:35 p.m. – Broadway/N. Seventh, traffic stop

9:58 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop

10:11 p.m. – Michigan/S. 17th, traffic stop

11:49 p.m. – 1300 block Broadway, suspicious vehicle

11:51 p.m. – S. 16th/Superior, traffic stop

 

