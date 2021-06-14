Eddies, Vikings, Chieftains earn all-division spots

NILES — Division 2 District champion Edwardsburg, along with Niles and Dowagiac, were well represented on the All-District squad, which was selected by district coaches recently.

Champion Edwardsburg was represented by outfielder Lindsey Dalenberg, third baseman Alyssa Gearhart, pitcher Emma Denison, at-large player Caitlin Tighe and Coach of the Year Dean Dixon.

Niles had outfielder Alexis Rauch, second baseman Taylor Young and pitcher Mya Syson selected, in what is the first step in the all-state selection process.

Dowagiac had Aubrey Busby picked as an outfielder and Caleigh Wimberly picked as an at-large player.

Dowagiac also received the sportsmanship award.

Division 2 All-District Softball

Outfield

Alexis Rauch, Niles

Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac

Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg

Shortstop

Kali Heivilin, Three Rivers

First Base

Ava Forman, Three Rivers

Second Base

Taylor Young, Niles

Third Base

Alyssa Gearhart, Edwardsburg

Catcher

Madison Wilder, Paw Paw

Pitcher

Emma Denison, Edwardsburg

Mya Syson, Niles

Utility

Shantel Blyly, Three Rivers

Designated Player

Brooklyn Furlong, Three Rivers

At-Large

Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg

Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac

Coach of the Year

Dean Dixon, Edwardsburg

Sportsmanship

Dowagiac