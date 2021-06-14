Eddies, Vikings, Chieftains earn all-division spots
NILES — Division 2 District champion Edwardsburg, along with Niles and Dowagiac, were well represented on the All-District squad, which was selected by district coaches recently.
Champion Edwardsburg was represented by outfielder Lindsey Dalenberg, third baseman Alyssa Gearhart, pitcher Emma Denison, at-large player Caitlin Tighe and Coach of the Year Dean Dixon.
Niles had outfielder Alexis Rauch, second baseman Taylor Young and pitcher Mya Syson selected, in what is the first step in the all-state selection process.
Dowagiac had Aubrey Busby picked as an outfielder and Caleigh Wimberly picked as an at-large player.
Dowagiac also received the sportsmanship award.
Division 2 All-District Softball
Outfield
Alexis Rauch, Niles
Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac
Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg
Shortstop
Kali Heivilin, Three Rivers
First Base
Ava Forman, Three Rivers
Second Base
Taylor Young, Niles
Third Base
Alyssa Gearhart, Edwardsburg
Catcher
Madison Wilder, Paw Paw
Pitcher
Emma Denison, Edwardsburg
Mya Syson, Niles
Utility
Shantel Blyly, Three Rivers
Designated Player
Brooklyn Furlong, Three Rivers
At-Large
Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg
Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac
Coach of the Year
Dean Dixon, Edwardsburg
Sportsmanship
Dowagiac
