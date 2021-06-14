COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 892,469 cases, 19,548 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,898 COVID-19 cases and 270 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,790 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,660 cases and 117 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 892,469 COVID-19 cases and 19,548 related deaths. As of Friday, 60 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
