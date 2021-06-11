Two sentenced on meth charges in Cass County Court

CASSOPOLIS — Friday in Cass County Court, a South Bend man currently in federal prison in Milan, Michigan, was given credit for time served for the crime he committed near Niles in 2019.

Bradley O’Donnell, 28, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and was sentenced to credit for 417 days served and $1,198 in fines and costs.

This incident occurred Oct. 6, 2019, when he was found to be in possession of meth when the car he was a passenger in was in a car accident at Anderson Road and Runkle Street near Niles.

The federal prison sentence is from a March 29, 2020, incident in Mishawaka when he was found distributing meth while having a loaded handgun with him. He was sentenced in September to five years in prison for possessing a gun while trafficking drugs. His earliest release date is July 2024.

“His behavior is deeply concerning,” McCullom said. “I hope he reflects on his actions during his time in custody and what he wants his future to be. He will be in his thirties when he gets out and will have a lot of life left.”

O’Donnell apologized to his family and to the community and said he’s taking steps now to kick his addiction.

“You’re a young man, and you will still be a young man when you get out. Hopefully you will get your life straightened out,” Judge Herman said.

In another sentencing, a Dowagiac man was sentenced to possession of methamphetamine.

Richard Alan Florian, 33, of Randall Road in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years’ probation in the Swift & Sure Program at the Twin County Probation Center, credit for 26 days already served and $2,278 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred March 19 at Green and Wayne streets in Dowagiac. He was arrested April 12 on a new charge of attempting to disarm a police officer, also in Dowagiac.

Judge Herman noted that Florian’s past record included three previous felony and eight misdemeanor convictions. In the current case, Florian told police he was going to the hospital because of chest pains and his attorney said he has been diagnosed with heart problems.

“I’ve been well aware of you and your family for a number of years,” the judge said. “Your mother had issues, and she’s discovered too old for what’s going on with her life. Hopefully, we can get your whole family straightened around and break the cycle in your family. I will give you this opportunity, but you need to take it seriously.”

In other sentencings:

• Thomas Arthur Habel, 40, of South 13th Street in Niles, pleaded guilty to attempted resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to credit for two days served and $1,425 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Dec. 7, 2020 in Marcellus.

• Mandy Jo Jarvis, 32, of Constantine, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail and $1,548 in fines and costs. The incident occurred July 24, 2020, in Porter Township. She is also facing charges in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

• Kevin Lee Lillie, 41, of Sheldon Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to third offense drunk driving and was sentenced to three years’ probation, 30 days in jail with credit for five days served and $3,098 in fines, costs and restitution. The incident occurred Nov. 21, 2020 in Dowagiac. The charge will be reduced to second offense drunk driving and the remaining jail suspended if he is successful on his probation.