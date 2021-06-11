June 11, 2021

Local dispensaries donate to Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:51 am Friday, June 11, 2021

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — Thursday, local businesses showed their support of the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department.

Recently, area marijuana dispensaries Dr. A’s Releaf Center, 26324 US-12, and NOBO Michigan, 69411 M-62, teamed up to donate $12,465 to the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department. Thursday, the donation was formally accepted by the police board.

“We want to formally thank you guys for what you are doing,” said Edwardsburg Village President and Police Board Member Dennis Peak as he addressed representatives of the dispensaries. “This will go a long way toward helping the police department.”

According to Police Chief Doug Westrick, the funds will support video storage from the department’s body and dash cameras. Twice, he said, the department had lost its footage due to computer and storage issues, but the department did not have the funds to fix the problem.

“Nowadays, videos are so much more important,” Westrick said. “To be honest, it protects us tremendously as police officers, and losing it loses trust from the community.”

Westrick reached out to Dr. A’s and NOBO about the problem and the need for better and more reliable video storage.

“They stepped up immediately,” Westrick said. “It is greatly appreciated. Thank you very much.”

Co-founder of NOBO Michigan Bill Stohler attended Thursday’s meeting. He said he was glad to help out the township and village in any way that he could.

“We want to make sure we are a good neighbor and a good partner to all the municipalities we work with,” he said. “We understand it is a privilege that they allowed this type of business, and we want to keep a good relationship.”

Jessica Downey, manager, and Sarah Ballinger, supervisor, were present at Thursday’s meeting representing Dr. A’s. They said they believed donating to the police department was a part of being a good community partner.

“We are helping out the community,” Ballinger said. “Giving back is super important.”

Also Thursday, the police board accepted a donation of $1,680 from Starboard Choice Marine, 68502 Dailey Road, to purchase a subscription to TIMS Ticket Import from LexisNexis E-Ticket software.

Due to the amount of time that the software would save with inputting tickets, Westrick estimated the software could save an employee up to one month of work over the course of a year.

“[Starboard] has been a great community partner to us,” Westrick said.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Long-lost friends, Navy veterans reunite after 58 years

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces Tracy Sanders as VP of operations

Dowagiac

Dowagiac students named to Saint Mary’s College dean’s list

Edwardsburg

Local dispensaries donate to Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department

News

Brandywine grads aim to achieve dreams in the film industry

Buchanan

Buchanan schools will have shorter Wednesdays starting fall 2021

Education

Parents, district respond after homophobic Snapchat messages surface

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park expansion moves forward

News

Bell Road under construction Friday, Saturday

Buchanan

LMC students earn spots on spring president’s, dean’s lists

Business

Clayton Mason named CFO of Four Winds Casinos

Dowagiac

Saint Francis Outreach’s Food Backpack Program concludes fifth year

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 4-8

Cassopolis

Cassopolis to host second annual Juneteenth event

Cass County

In first trial in 15 months, Cass County jury finds man guilty on firearms charges

News

Niles resident hopes Monday morning robbery keeps others alert to surroundings

Cassopolis

Cassopolis graduates offer free haircuts to middle school students

Education

Edwardsburg Lions Club presents Herbert L. Stiffler Award to three graduates

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship winners announced

News

Veggie Van to offer free healthy foods, nutrition information in Niles

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes pastor to retire after 30 years

News

Juneteenth festival to be hosted in Niles

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 31-June 7

Berrien County

Niles Salvation Army lieutenants get marching orders