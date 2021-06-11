Honor Credit Union announces Tracy Sanders as VP of operations

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union recently announced the internal promotion of Tracy Sanders. Formerly serving as assistant vice president of operations, Sanders recently accepted the role of VP of operations.

Tracy Sanders resides, in Stevensville, Michigan. She and her husband, Rob, have four grown children who live throughout the southwest Michigan area. Sanders loves volunteering, especially within Lakeshore schools and the Stevensville community. She also enjoys donating time to the United Way, Relay for Life, and Summit Financial Wellness organizations. In addition, she and her husband love to renovate their old farmhouse as well as spend time with their two dogs, Tucker and Beau.

Sanders graduated from Lakeshore High School and attended Lake Michigan College. She has been a member of Team Honor for more than 35 years and has fulfilled various roles and responsibilities. Throughout the years, Sanders has held positions ranging from teller to controller until most recently being named the assistant vice president of operations in 2020.

As the VP of operations, Sanders will continue to be a vital leader of the Honor team. She will focus on the future of payments, daily operations of products, processes, loan servicing and facilities.

“I am passionate about helping people and that is first and foremost my goal in this position. This involves giving great service and experiences while providing the technology and tools our team and members need to live their best lives,” Sanders said.

“I love what I do every day and have a passion for people and their stories. Helping our members achieve their goals is what drives me to do more,” Sanders said.