Dowagiac students named to Saint Mary’s College dean’s list
NOTRE DAME — Three Dowagiac natives have been named to Saint Mary’s College’s dean’s list.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
The three students to achieve the honor from the Dowagiac area: Molly Cutter, Nicole Murphy and Katelyn Waldschmidt.
Saint Mary’s is located in Notre Dame.
You Might Like
Division 2 Academic All-District Team named
NILES — The Niles baseball team, which reached the Division 2 District championship game before falling to three-time defending champion... read more