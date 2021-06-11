June 11, 2021

Dowagiac students named to Saint Mary’s College dean’s list

By Submitted

Published 10:00 am Friday, June 11, 2021

NOTRE DAME — Three Dowagiac natives have been named to Saint Mary’s College’s dean’s list.

To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

The three students to achieve the honor from the Dowagiac area: Molly Cutter, Nicole Murphy and Katelyn Waldschmidt.

Saint Mary’s is located in Notre Dame.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Long-lost friends, Navy veterans reunite after 58 years

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces Tracy Sanders as VP of operations

Dowagiac

Dowagiac students named to Saint Mary’s College dean’s list

Edwardsburg

Local dispensaries donate to Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department

News

Brandywine grads aim to achieve dreams in the film industry

Buchanan

Buchanan schools will have shorter Wednesdays starting fall 2021

Education

Parents, district respond after homophobic Snapchat messages surface

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park expansion moves forward

News

Bell Road under construction Friday, Saturday

Buchanan

LMC students earn spots on spring president’s, dean’s lists

Business

Clayton Mason named CFO of Four Winds Casinos

Dowagiac

Saint Francis Outreach’s Food Backpack Program concludes fifth year

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 4-8

Cassopolis

Cassopolis to host second annual Juneteenth event

Cass County

In first trial in 15 months, Cass County jury finds man guilty on firearms charges

News

Niles resident hopes Monday morning robbery keeps others alert to surroundings

Cassopolis

Cassopolis graduates offer free haircuts to middle school students

Education

Edwardsburg Lions Club presents Herbert L. Stiffler Award to three graduates

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship winners announced

News

Veggie Van to offer free healthy foods, nutrition information in Niles

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes pastor to retire after 30 years

News

Juneteenth festival to be hosted in Niles

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 31-June 7

Berrien County

Niles Salvation Army lieutenants get marching orders