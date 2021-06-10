LMC students earn spots on spring president’s, dean’s lists

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has announced the names of 680 students recognized for academic achievement during the 2021 spring semester.

There were 104 students named to the president’s list, achieving a 4.0 GPA at full-time status. The dean’s list, meanwhile, includes 108 full-time students and 468 part-time students who achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Students named to the president’s list from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:

Buchanan: Emily Kotesky; Jory Kruck; Stuart Lundberg; Sydney Payne

Dowagiac: Matthew Nelson

Niles: Megan Adkerson; Daniel Bates; Grace Burge; Jacob Gondeck; Sydni Huff; Jessica Layman; Janenne Mercer; Joshua Newport; Mark Pacheco; Linda Zheng

Students named to the dean’s list from Leader Publications’ coverage area include: