June 10, 2021

Lakeshore advances to fourth straight regional final

By Submitted

Published 2:00 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore followed up their district championship with its fourth consecutive Division 2 Regional Semifinal victory.

The Lancers, who are coached by Dowagiac graduate Mark Nate, jumped out in the first inning for the first run of the game when Ryan Kolessar was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a double by Riley Adams.

After Otsego scored twice in the first three innings, Lakeshore took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Alec Wojahn drove a hard ground ball through the right side to drive in Riley Adams and Trevor Griffiths was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force Lucas Kolessar across the plate.

Lakeshore would add two more runs in the fifth and sixth inning to extend the lead. Grant Ruddell singled to drive in Zach Warren and Zach Warren lined into a double play, but still scored Alec Wojahn.

Noah Chase pitched five innings in relief to run his record to 7-2 on the season. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out five.

Lakeshore advances to the regional final on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Coldwater High School against the winner of Grand Rapids Christian and Hamilton regional semifinal contest, which will be played today. The winner advances to the quarterfinals against either Grand Rapids South Christian or Marshall.

The quarterfinal game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

