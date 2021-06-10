Cassopolis to host second annual Juneteenth event

CASSOPOLIS – The Juneteenth celebration in Cassopolis is more than just a community gathering — it is an educational event.

The event will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Clisbee Park in Cassopolis. Dinner will be provided starting at 6 p.m.

The event celebrates Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, which commemorates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the U.S. Originating Texas, the holiday is now celebrated June 19 nationwide.

“It is the day slavery was ended, and not everyone knows that like they know about the Fourth of July,” said organizer Tilynne Williams

This year’s event will have more activities planned and will be bigger than last year, organizers said. During the event, there will be a sporting contest, music and speakers. Fireworks will also be going off at dusk with weather permitting.

“It’s important to bring the community together because that is what Cass is about,” said organizer Jeremiah Lee. “Take the time to learn about the holiday. The more you know, the better off you will be for it, because not everyone was free at one point, and it’s important for the younger generations to learn and get the exposure of the holiday.”

The event is open to all ages and all races. Last year, the event was attended by many younger children, a trend organizers hope to see continued.

Lee and Williams said they want the event to be one for the community that everyone can attend and enjoy. They hope they can educate through storytelling.

“This is huge for our culture and this is huge for America,” Williams said. “This is a world event.’

For more information, contact Lee at (269) 228-1508 or Williams at (574) 386-3147.