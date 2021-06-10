Edwardsburg well represented on All-Wolverine softball team

DOWAGIAC — Champion Otsego and runner-up Edwardsburg were well represented on the All-Wolverine Conference softball team.

The Bulldogs, who finished with a 12-2 conference record, had four players named first-team, and seven players overall named to the squad.

Otsego’s Jake Knash was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

The Eddies, who were 11-3 in league games, had a trio of first-team picks and six players selected overall.

Dowagiac had one player named to each of the three teams.

First-team picks for the Eddies were Alyssa Gearhart, Caitlin Tighe and Hannah Hartline. Dowagiac’s first team selection was freshman Aubrey Busby.

Second-team picks for Edwardsburg were Emma Denison and Haley Masten. Dowagiac’s pick was Caleigh Wimberley.

Honorable mention selections for the Eddies and Chieftains were Lindsey Dalenberg and Calley Ruff, respectively.

“All three of these girls are most deserving of their all-conference awards,” said Dowagiac Coach Mike Behnke. “Not only were they our three leading hitters, but they all played great defense, often diving and getting to balls that most normally wouldn’t. It will be nice to have all three back next year.”

Gearhart hit .450 with an on-base percentage of .500 in conference games. She had four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 42 RBIs. Tighe hit .488 with an OBA of .560. She had 13 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 33 RBIs.

Hannah Hartline was 6-1 in the circle for the Eddies with an ERA of 2.589. She struck out 19 batters in 48.2 innings of work.

Dennison hit .382 with 11 doubles and 23 RBIs. In the circle, she was 8-2 with an ERA of 1.066. She struck out 86 in 65.2 innings of work. Masten hit .372 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 RBIs. Dalenberg hit .492 with three home runs.

Busby hit .505 this season for the Chieftains with 20 doubles, seven triples, five home runs and 37 RBI. Her 20 doubles are a new school record, while her seven triples tied the school record.

Wimberley hit .433 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 28 RBI. She also stole 20 bases. Ruff hit .426 with four doubles, a triple 19 RBI and 23 stolen bases.

All-Wolverine Conference Softball

First Team

Kendra Vanderlugt, Otsego

Avery Neville, Otsego

Jada Bolhouis, Otsego

Hayley Vanderroest, Otsego

Alysaa Gearhart, Edwardsburg

Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg

Hannah Hartline, Edwardsburg

Kail Heivilin, Three Rivers

Shantel Blyly, Three Rivers

Payton Lewis, Vicksburg

Hannah Vallier, Vicksburg

Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac

Madison Wilder, Paw Paw

Dillen Eagle, Plainwell

Aubrey Mealor, Sturgis

Coach of the Year

Jake Knash, Otsego

Second Team

Abby Lucas, Otsego

Kacie Scott, Otsego

Emma Denison, Edwardsburg

Haley Masten, Edwardsburg

Ava Forman, Three Rivers

Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers

Karyna Lewis, Vicksburg

Maddie Diekman, Vicksburg

Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac

Hannah Mellinger, Paw Paw

Alyssa Gernaat, Plainwell

Kiley Weiderman, Sturgis

Honorable Mention

Ali Janke, Otsego

Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg

Natalie Barnes, Three Rivers

Peyton Smith, Vicksburg

Calley Ruff, Dowagiac

Addison Roy, Paw Paw

Trinity Newington, Plainwell

Morgan Miller Sturgis

Final League Standings

Otsego 12-2

Edwardsburg 11-3

Three Rivers 10-4

Vicksburg 10-4

Dowagiac 6-8

Paw Paw 5-9

Plainwell 1-13

Sturgis 1-13