Edwardsburg well represented on All-Wolverine softball team
DOWAGIAC — Champion Otsego and runner-up Edwardsburg were well represented on the All-Wolverine Conference softball team.
The Bulldogs, who finished with a 12-2 conference record, had four players named first-team, and seven players overall named to the squad.
Otsego’s Jake Knash was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
The Eddies, who were 11-3 in league games, had a trio of first-team picks and six players selected overall.
Dowagiac had one player named to each of the three teams.
First-team picks for the Eddies were Alyssa Gearhart, Caitlin Tighe and Hannah Hartline. Dowagiac’s first team selection was freshman Aubrey Busby.
Second-team picks for Edwardsburg were Emma Denison and Haley Masten. Dowagiac’s pick was Caleigh Wimberley.
Honorable mention selections for the Eddies and Chieftains were Lindsey Dalenberg and Calley Ruff, respectively.
“All three of these girls are most deserving of their all-conference awards,” said Dowagiac Coach Mike Behnke. “Not only were they our three leading hitters, but they all played great defense, often diving and getting to balls that most normally wouldn’t. It will be nice to have all three back next year.”
Gearhart hit .450 with an on-base percentage of .500 in conference games. She had four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 42 RBIs. Tighe hit .488 with an OBA of .560. She had 13 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 33 RBIs.
Hannah Hartline was 6-1 in the circle for the Eddies with an ERA of 2.589. She struck out 19 batters in 48.2 innings of work.
Dennison hit .382 with 11 doubles and 23 RBIs. In the circle, she was 8-2 with an ERA of 1.066. She struck out 86 in 65.2 innings of work. Masten hit .372 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 RBIs. Dalenberg hit .492 with three home runs.
Busby hit .505 this season for the Chieftains with 20 doubles, seven triples, five home runs and 37 RBI. Her 20 doubles are a new school record, while her seven triples tied the school record.
Wimberley hit .433 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 28 RBI. She also stole 20 bases. Ruff hit .426 with four doubles, a triple 19 RBI and 23 stolen bases.
All-Wolverine Conference Softball
First Team
Kendra Vanderlugt, Otsego
Avery Neville, Otsego
Jada Bolhouis, Otsego
Hayley Vanderroest, Otsego
Alysaa Gearhart, Edwardsburg
Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg
Hannah Hartline, Edwardsburg
Kail Heivilin, Three Rivers
Shantel Blyly, Three Rivers
Payton Lewis, Vicksburg
Hannah Vallier, Vicksburg
Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac
Madison Wilder, Paw Paw
Dillen Eagle, Plainwell
Aubrey Mealor, Sturgis
Coach of the Year
Jake Knash, Otsego
Second Team
Abby Lucas, Otsego
Kacie Scott, Otsego
Emma Denison, Edwardsburg
Haley Masten, Edwardsburg
Ava Forman, Three Rivers
Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers
Karyna Lewis, Vicksburg
Maddie Diekman, Vicksburg
Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac
Hannah Mellinger, Paw Paw
Alyssa Gernaat, Plainwell
Kiley Weiderman, Sturgis
Honorable Mention
Ali Janke, Otsego
Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg
Natalie Barnes, Three Rivers
Peyton Smith, Vicksburg
Calley Ruff, Dowagiac
Addison Roy, Paw Paw
Trinity Newington, Plainwell
Morgan Miller Sturgis
Final League Standings
Otsego 12-2
Edwardsburg 11-3
Three Rivers 10-4
Vicksburg 10-4
Dowagiac 6-8
Paw Paw 5-9
Plainwell 1-13
Sturgis 1-13
