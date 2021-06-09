June 9, 2021

Veggie Van to offer free healthy foods, nutrition information in Niles

By Submitted

Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

NILES — The Veggie Van, a mobile farmer’s market featuring locally grown, top-quality fruits and vegetables, will offer free healthy foods and nutrition information from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA, located at 905 N. Front St. in Niles.

The event will be hosted drive-through style and participants should remain in their car to ensure proper social distancing. A total of 100 bags will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

The goal of the program is to ensure that fruits and vegetables are available to people who otherwise have limited access to fresh produce. The Veggie Van is made possible through the donations of Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids in partnership with Spectrum Health Lakeland and the YMCA of Greater Michiana.

