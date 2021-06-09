Rebecca Ampey, of Cassopolis

Aug. 24, 1973 — June 4, 2021

Rebecca Kay “Becky” Ampey, 47, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, June 4, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Aug. 24, 1973, in South Bend, Indiana, the youngest child of William E. and Lois Ann Ampey.

Becky cherished her family and cared for her brother, William. She enjoyed fishing, sewing and cooking. Her family and church family will dearly miss her Molasses cookies and cakes. She was a faithful servant and member of First Baptist Church of Decatur for over five years. Becky was baptized in January, just before she fell ill. She assisted with the children’s Sunday School and youth activities.

Becky will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Osborn, of Cassopolis, August Hunley; one son, Matthew Hunley; sister, Dorothea Durm ,of Springfield, Missouri; one brother, William O. Ampey, of Cassopolis; cousins, Pastors Carl O. and Elizabeth Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Emily Elizabeth Hunley; and one sister, Sandra Crawford McDowell.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Becky will be laid to rest with her father and daughter, in Calvin Community Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions be made in Becky’s memory to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.