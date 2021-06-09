Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship winners announced

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A regional credit union recently awarded more than $20,000 to area high school graduates.

Honor Credit Union officials said they are proud to support local, outstanding high school seniors with the annual Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship. Twenty-three students throughout Michigan received $1,000 to be used towards furthering their education. Reinforcing Honor Credit Union’s dedication to supporting the local community, emphasizing extracurricular activities and what that means for applicants was included in the scholarship essay.

The following students received HCU scholarships: