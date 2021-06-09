Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship winners announced
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A regional credit union recently awarded more than $20,000 to area high school graduates.
Honor Credit Union officials said they are proud to support local, outstanding high school seniors with the annual Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship. Twenty-three students throughout Michigan received $1,000 to be used towards furthering their education. Reinforcing Honor Credit Union’s dedication to supporting the local community, emphasizing extracurricular activities and what that means for applicants was included in the scholarship essay.
The following students received HCU scholarships:
- Jenna Andersen – Berrien Springs High School
- Jacklyn Alsbro – Berrien Springs High School
- Kady Roberts – Buchanan High School
- Morgan Granzow – Bridgman High School
- Kimberly Spaulding – Coloma High School
- Ethan Makowski – Decatur High School
- Erica Nash – Dowagiac Union High School
- Sarah Stovern – Dowagiac Union High School
- Keira Canfield – Homeschool
- Emma Nowak– Hackett Catholic Prep
- Mackenzie Malette – Gwinn High School
- Josephine Valima – Super Central High School
- Kaitlyn Stemm – Lakeshore High School
- Katelyn Lammi – Negaunee High School
- Sydney Skarbek – Niles High School
- Alexandra Goodwin – Otsego High School
- Charlee Bowers – Paw Paw High School
- Jayley Streeter – Plainwell High School
- Kelsey Mainstone – Quincy High School
- Courtney Koch – St. Joseph High School
- Jessica Ford – South Haven High School
- Rachel Bowers – Union City High School
- Grace Weckwerth – Watervliet Senior High School
