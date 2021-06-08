COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 891,057 cases, 19,432 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,882 COVID-19 cases and 269 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,652 cases and 116 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 891,057 COVID-19 cases and 19,432 related deaths.