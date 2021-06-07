Vandalia man injured in Calvin Township crash

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — A Vandalia man has been transported to the hospital following an early morning crash in Calvin Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 12:58 a.m. Monday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of Day Lake St and Paradise Cove in Calvin Township.

Investigation shows that 31-year-old Michael Deweerd, of Vandalia, was traveling northbound on Day Lake Street, when the vehicle ran off of the roadway, striking a large tree. The vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage as a result of the accident. The driver sustained severe injuries and was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Med-flight for his injuries.

A seatbelt was not worn during the incident, according to deputies.

Assisting in this incident was Cass Central Fire, Pride Care EMS, Penn Township Fire Department and Med-Flight.