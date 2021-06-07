Richard Cross, of Madisonville, Tennessee

Feb. 25, 1925 — Dec. 16, 2020

Richard Junior Cross, 95, of Madisonville, Tennessee, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away at his son’s home on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

He was born Feb. 28, 1925, in Dowagiac, the son of Neil and Ruby (Roberts) Cross, and the remarriage of Ruby to Archibald Williams.

Richard attended Dowagiac schools, and in January 1947, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served until June 1947.

On July 9, 1949, he married the former Arlene Brewster and had 39loving years with his “honey” before she went to be with the Lord.

Richard worked for many years at National Standard in Niles, where he retired from. He also enjoyed farming at his home on Middle Crossing.

He loved gardening, being outdoors in the “country air,” going on trips through the Council on Aging, going out to eat, and spending time with his family; especially the little ones.

Richard is survived by his children, Janet Black, of Dowagiac; David (Debra) Cross, of

Madisonville, Tennesee; Alan Cross, of Bangor; Julia Cross Hacker, of Grand Junction; Paul (Michelle) Cross, of Dowagiac; nine grandchildren, Teresa Black, Jolene Black, Tonya (Jerry) Staggs, Jenniffer (John) Calkins, Arlene Hacker, Richard (Emily) Hacker, Amber Cross, Ashley Cross, Amanda Cross; 12 great-grandchildren Deanna (Travis) Neal, Chloe Staggs, Jake Staggs, Dominick Calkins, Tony Calkins, Joe (Kelsey) Calkins, R.J. Hacker, Jon Hacker, Koya Cross, AvaYounger, Benjamin Younger, and Calista Younger; four great-great-grandchildren Forrest Neal, Temperence Neal, Anastasia Calkins, Damian Calkins, and a special friend, Ruth Irwin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Arlene Brewster Cross, a brother, Jack Cross, and son-in-law, Larry Hacker.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the Michiana Church of Christ, 500 E. Prairie Ronde St., Dowagiac; with Pastor Justin Shepard officiating. A time of fellowship will begin one hour prior to the service.

