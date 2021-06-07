June 7, 2021

Richard Cross, of Madisonville, Tennessee

By Submitted

Published 4:21 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

Feb. 25, 1925 — Dec. 16, 2020

Richard Junior Cross, 95, of Madisonville, Tennessee, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away at his son’s home on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

He was born Feb. 28, 1925, in Dowagiac, the son of Neil and Ruby (Roberts) Cross, and the remarriage of Ruby to Archibald Williams.

Richard attended Dowagiac schools, and in January 1947, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served until June 1947.

On July 9, 1949, he married the former Arlene Brewster and had 39loving years with his “honey” before she went to be with the Lord.

Richard worked for many years at National Standard in Niles, where he retired from. He also enjoyed farming at his home on Middle Crossing.

He loved gardening, being outdoors in the “country air,” going on trips through the Council on Aging, going out to eat, and spending time with his family; especially the little ones.

Richard is survived by his children, Janet Black, of Dowagiac; David (Debra) Cross, of

Madisonville, Tennesee; Alan Cross, of Bangor; Julia Cross Hacker, of Grand Junction; Paul (Michelle) Cross, of Dowagiac; nine grandchildren, Teresa Black, Jolene Black, Tonya (Jerry) Staggs, Jenniffer (John) Calkins, Arlene Hacker, Richard (Emily) Hacker, Amber Cross, Ashley Cross, Amanda Cross; 12 great-grandchildren Deanna (Travis) Neal, Chloe Staggs, Jake Staggs, Dominick Calkins, Tony Calkins, Joe (Kelsey) Calkins, R.J. Hacker, Jon Hacker, Koya Cross, AvaYounger, Benjamin Younger, and Calista Younger; four great-great-grandchildren Forrest Neal, Temperence Neal, Anastasia Calkins, Damian Calkins, and a special friend, Ruth Irwin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Arlene Brewster Cross, a brother, Jack Cross, and son-in-law, Larry Hacker.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the Michiana Church of Christ, 500 E. Prairie Ronde St., Dowagiac; with Pastor Justin Shepard officiating. A time of fellowship will begin one hour prior to the service.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home &amp; Cremation Services, Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 890,764 cases, 19,376 deaths

News

Fourth annual Bacon Party hosted at Arthur Dodd Park

News

Niles Police Log: May 27-June 1

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates inaugural Beach Bash

Berrien County

Jackson resident pleads guilty to obstructing police following Berrien County incident

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to 25 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cassopolis

PHOTO GALLERY: Cassopolis celebrates Class of 2021

Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Edwardsburg celebrates Class of 2021

Cass County

Vandalia man injured in Calvin Township crash

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: ESC Farmers Market draws crowds

Dowagiac

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac community celebrates Class of 2021

Brandywine Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Brandywine Class of 2021 celebrates making it through pandemic challenges

Cass County

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Cass County

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving

Business

Dowagiac accounting firm relocates to former Huntington Bank building

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to return to in person meetings

Berrien County

ATL Federal Credit Union, Honor Credit Union partner

Cass County

100 Women Who Care donates to area organizations

Cass County

Board of Commissioners opposes Secretary of State changes

News

PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday

Dowagiac

Outgoing Dowagiac Rotary Club president reflects on term

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department celebrates training graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death