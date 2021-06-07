PHOTO STORY: ESC Farmers Market draws crowds

EDWARDSBURG — One area farmers market is giving southwest Michigan residents an early taste of summer.

Late last month, the Edwardsburg Sports Complex opened for its second annual farmers market, following a successful first season in 2020. The market, which features vendors from across Michiana takes place each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grounds of the sports complex, 27566 US-12, Edwardsburg.

The market will run until Sept. 18.