June 7, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Cassopolis celebrates Class of 2021

By Sarah Culton

Published 12:53 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Saturday evening, Cassopolis High School seniors donned blue and white robes to close the chapter of their high school experience.

Cassopolis Public Schools hosted a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 Saturday on the district’s football field. The event featured speeches from top students, a community guest speaker and a performance from the high school band.

“This group of 64 graduating seniors has demonstrated remarkable flexibility as they worked through this unprecedented time,” said Renee Manno, Cassopolis High School Principal, as she introduced the class. “We are here to celebrate and congratulate the Class of 2021.”

The first of two student speakers was salutatorian Taylor Herwick. In her speech, she encouraged her classmates to “live their best lives.”

“Live authentically with no regrets; live for you,” she said. “Be intentional with your words and actions. Plan for tomorrow — or don’t. This is your life, and you get to choose how you live it. Be yourself 110 percent of the time.”

Next to the podium was valedictorian Gabriella Rowan. She thanked her family and educators for supporting her and getting her to graduation. She then encouraged her fellow graduates to live in the moment and follow their passions as they move to the next phase of their lives.

“Even though the future may be uncertain, it holds endless opportunities and chances,” she said. “As you figure out what your next step may be, stay true to yourself. However corny this may sound, follow your heart.”

After the student speeches, the district introduced guest speaker Carol Montavon Bealor, the director of Cass County Friend of the Court. Though Bealor said she aimed for “A” s when she was in school, she told the graduates that they should strive to achieves “C” s.

“To be successful in the next phase of your journey, you need ‘C’s,’” she said. “Those ‘C’s are curiosity, communication, connections, care, confidence and celebration. … Please promise me graduates of the Class of 2021, believe in yourselves. Make the most of your journey. Face your futures with curiosity.”

Following speeches, Manno, Superintendent Angela Piazza and members of the school board presented the graduates with their diplomas and wished them well as they entered the next chapter of their lives.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Cassopolis native to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates inaugural Beach Bash

Berrien County

Jackson resident pleads guilty to obstructing police following Berrien County incident

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to 25 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cassopolis

PHOTO GALLERY: Cassopolis celebrates Class of 2021

Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Edwardsburg celebrates Class of 2021

Cass County

Vandalia man injured in Calvin Township crash

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: ESC Farmers Market draws crowds

Dowagiac

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac community celebrates Class of 2021

Brandywine Education

PHOTO GALLERY: Brandywine Class of 2021 celebrates making it through pandemic challenges

Cass County

Two sentenced to probation on drug charges

Cass County

Area residents sentenced for reckless, drunk driving

Business

Dowagiac accounting firm relocates to former Huntington Bank building

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to return to in person meetings

Berrien County

ATL Federal Credit Union, Honor Credit Union partner

Cass County

100 Women Who Care donates to area organizations

Cass County

Board of Commissioners opposes Secretary of State changes

News

PHOTO STORY: Live music draws crowds to downtown Niles’ Third Thursday

Dowagiac

Outgoing Dowagiac Rotary Club president reflects on term

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department celebrates training graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Brandywine Education

Brandywine grad released by WWE

Cass County

LADD donates to Cass County Medical Care Facility

Education

EHS names Top 10 graduating seniors