COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 890,764 cases, 19,376 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,879 COVID-19 cases and 269 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,775 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,648 cases and 116 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 890,764 COVID-19 cases and 19,375 related deaths.