UPDATED: Daily Data: Sunday, June 6
BASEBALL
Championship Game
LAKESHORE 5, NILES 3
At Stevensville
Lakeshore 103 010 0 – 5 10 2
Niles 300 000 0 – 3 5 1
Noah Chase (W); Chase Lotsbaich (L)
2B: Riley Adams (L), Grant Ruddell (L), Jadon Hainey (N), Cade Vota (N)
Varsity records: Lakeshore 25-10, Niles 21-11-1
Semifinals
LAKESHORE 6, EDWARDSBURG 5
At Stevensville
Edwardsburg 020 003 0 – 5 8 5
Lakeshore 010 301 x – 6 8 2
Zach Warren (W); A.J. Obren (L)
2B: Sam Robinson (ED)
NILES 12, BERRIEN SPRINGS 2
At Stevensville
Niles 253 02 – 12 12 2
Berrien 000 02 – 2 3 3
Jude Abbadessa (W); Tyler Ewalt (L)
Varsity record: Berrien Springs 14-12
Championship Game
BUCHANAN 8, BRANDYWINE 0
At Bridgman
Buchanan 000 402 2 – 8 6 0
Brandywine 000 000 0 – 0 2 2
Matthew Hoover (W) Cam Barrier (L), James Barnes (5), Hunter Heath (7)
2B: Jack Branch (BU), Hoover (BU), Deagan Huffman (BU)
Semifinals
BRANDYWINE 7, WATERVLIET 4
A Bridgman
Watervliet 030 000 1 – 4 8 3
Brandywine 204 100 x – 7 8 2
Owen Hulett (W), Andrew Chisek (L), Tyson Williams (6)
2B: Jamier Palmer
Varsity record: Watervliet 19-13
BUCHANAN 3, COLOMA 0
At Bridgman
Buchanan 001 200 0 – 3 7 0
Coloma 000 000 0 – 0 1 3
Jack Branch (W); Jack Ickes (L)
2B: Keeghan Pelley (BU)
Semifinals
DECATUR 15, CASSOPOLIS 0
At Eau Claire
Cassopolis 000 0 – 0 0 4
Decatur 163 5 – 15 11 0
Brandon Bruno (W); R.J. Drews (L), Collin Bogue (3)
2B: Bruno (D), Landon Fisher (D), Parker Smith (D)
Varsity record: Cassopolis Decatur 14-15
SOFTBALL
Championship Game
EDWARDSBURG 5, NILES 0
At Edwardsburg
Niles 000 000 0 – 0 5 3
Edwardsburg 121 010 x – 5 5 0
Emma Denison (W); Mya Syson (L)
2B: Denison (ED)
HR: Averie Markel (ED)
Varsity records: Niles 23-12, Edwardsburg 26-9
Semifinals
EDWARDSBURG 10, THREE RIVERS 5
At Edwardsburg
Edwardsburg 000 302 5 – 10 16 1
Three Rivers 100 030 1 – 5 8 3
Hannah Hartline (W), Emma Denison (5); Ava Forman (L)
2B: Ella Castelucci (ED) 2, Caitlin Tighe (ED) 2, Shantel Blyly (TR)
3B: Samantha Baker (ED)
HR: Kali Heivilin (TR)
Varsity record: Three Rivers 22-17
NILES 6, DOWAGIAC 3
At Edwardsburg
Niles 300 000 3 – 6 9 3
Dowagiac 010 000 2 – 3 6 2
Mya Syson (W), Sierra Carpenter (L)
2B: Bailey Bickel (N), Aubrey Busby (D)
HR: Bickel (N)
Varsity records: Niles 23-11, Dowagiac 19-12
Championship Game
BUCHANAN 6, BRONSON 0
At Bronson
Buchanan 120 020 1 – 6 11 0
Bronson 000 000 0 – 0 5 3
Sophia Lozmack (W); Addison Harris (L), Lynsey Smith (6)
2B: Lozmack (BU), Haylie Wilson (BR)
Semifinals
BUCHANAN 17, CONSTANTINE 0
At Bronson
Buchanan (12)50 – 17 16 0
Constantine 000 – 0 1 1
Sophia Lozmack (W), Camille Lozmack (2)
2B: Brooke Atkinson (BU), Alea Fisher (BU)
HR: Hannah Herman (BU), Hailee Kara (BU)
Varsity record: Buchanan 32-4, Constantine 10-23
Semifinals
DECATUR 16, CASSOPOLIS 1
At Eau Claire
Cassopolis 100 – 1 1 0
Decatur (11)14 – 16 9 1
Cecilia Conforti (W), Breanna Franks (3); Baker (L), Hunsberger (1)
2B: Mollie Latham (DE), Emma Madden (DE), Riley Coulson (DE)
3B: Gwendolyn Grosvenor (DE), Conforti (DE)
Varsity records: Cassopolis 8-13, Decatur 18-11
TENNIS
Division 4 State Finals
At Kalamazoo
Team Scores
BH Academy of the Sacred Heart 29, Traverse City St. Francis 23, North Muskegon 18, Portland 18, Grand Rapids West Catholic 17, Jackson Lumen Christi 16, AA Gabriel Richard 14, GR NorthPointe Christian 14, Ann Arbor Greenhills 11, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 10, Frankenmuth 8, Warren Regina 8, Brandywine 7, Wixom St Catherine 7, Grosse Pointe University Liggett 6, Kalamazoo Christian 6, Elk Rapids 5, Saginaw Nouvel 3, Buchanan 2, Chesaning 1, Grant 1, Hemlock 1, Schoolcraft 1
Doubles
(Quarterfinals)
- Hannah Nelson-Brooke Tietz (GR West Catholic) d. Tressa Hullinger-Ellie Knapp (Brandywine) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
