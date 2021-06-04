Cass County Medical Care Facility residents celebrate birthday, anniversary
Cass County Medical Care Facility resident Betty Mack celebrated her 93rd birthday Thursday, June 3. On June 8, Betty and her husband, Louie, will celebrate their 75th anniversary. To honor Betty and Louie, Cass County Medical Care Facility staff hosted a small celebration Thursday. (Leader photo/SARAH CULTON)
