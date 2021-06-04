ATL Federal Credit Union, Honor Credit Union partner

WYOMING, Mich. — ATL Federal Credit Union and Honor Credit Union recently announced their intent to partner together. ATLFCU and Honor already have a shared dedication to the mission of bringing financial solutions to their members, officials said.

Together, ATLFCU and Honor will offer more financial solutions for members while also reinvesting into the communities in which they serve. In 2020, Team Honor donated almost $500,000 in support of community organizations and is eager to give back and support local causes in Wyoming, Michigan and throughout the state of Michigan.

“This is an exciting partnership for ATL’s members, our team and our board of directors,” commented ATL’s President and CEO Robert Shane. “Partnering with Honor will allow us to deliver services to our members in 12 to 24 months that were originally a part of our five-to-10-year plan. Our members will soon benefit from nine new shared branch locations in Greater Grand Rapids, an ATM installation at our 36th Street Branch, business lending, robust mortgage lending services that will meet the needs of our members regardless of where they are in their financial journey, and more. I’m also excited for our staff who will now have the opportunity to grow with an excellent organization, as a result of joining forces. The future is bright.”

Scott McFarland, Honor Credit Union CEO, said, “We are looking forward to the opportunity of partnering with ATLFCU and combining our rich histories of serving our members. Robert Shane and his team will provide the opportunity to expand the services of ATLFCU for their current and future members in the Wyoming and Grand Rapids market. … Honor and ATL are both committed to their members and their communities. This commitment is only enhanced through our partnership. Honor is humbled to be working with ATLFCU to serve the Wyoming area and beyond as we grow together.”

The combined organization will operate 24 member centers across southwest Michigan, the greater Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas, the Upper Peninsula, and now the greater Grand Rapids area with the addition of ATLFCU’s 36th Street location in Wyoming. Through convenient digital banking solutions, Honor Credit Union will continue to serve members throughout the state of Michigan and beyond.

Upon regulatory approval and a positive member vote from ATL Federal Credit Union members, ATLFCU will become a part of Honor Credit Union later this year. The partnership will result in an over $1.3 billion dollar organization with more than 94,000 members. Up-to-date information on the partnership can be found by visiting atlcu.com.