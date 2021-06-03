United Way relaunches 21-Day Equity Challenge in honor of Juneteenth

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Following the success of its first two 21-Day Equity Challenges that were offered in January 2021 and September 2020, United Way of Southwest Michigan is relaunching the interactive digital program, starting on June 14 for individuals to deepen their understanding of and willingness to confront racism. The third Challenge commemorates Juneteenth (June 19), a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

UWSM officials said they are proud to once again give the community the opportunity to take this self-guided journey to learn about the history and impacts of racism and how it has shaped the lives of people in southwest Michigan, while inspiring participants with resources and tools to build racial equity in their work and lives.

Like before, people from all over southwest Michigan will participate in the Equity Challenge to raise awareness, shift attitudes and change outcomes.

At the launch of the first Equity Challenge, UWSM President and CEO Anna Murphy said, “As an organization, we are committed to understanding and undoing racism in our community. By taking the Challenge, made up of small daily email prompts delivered each morning, we can all easily participate in this transformative effort.”

To join the challenge, visit uwsm.org and sign up with a valid email address.

For 21 days, participants receive an email prompt with a short reading or video or audio file. Participants are encouraged to take about 10 to 15 minutes each day considering the material in the prompt. Extra resources are provided in case they want to dig further into the day’s topic.

The daily prompts will explore many different facets of racism and how they intersect with other social and economic issues, as well as provide guidance on building a race equity culture and becoming an ally. The prompts also offer tools for the racial equity change process and ways to take action in the community.